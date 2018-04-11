1,200-year-old Buddhist carvings found in Tibet

According to the regional cultural relics protection research institute, the discoveries dating back to the Tibetan Tubo Kingdom were found in Acur township of Qamdo city, Xinhua news agency reported

Lhasa: Newly discovered cliff carvings in eastern Tibet may offer a glimpse into Buddhist art and local history from 1,200 years ago.

According to the regional cultural relics protection research institute, the discoveries dating back to the Tibetan Tubo Kingdom were found in Acur township of Qamdo city, Xinhua news agency reported.

The relics of the Buddha figure carvings were first found by construction workers who were mining for stones. The carvings are inscribed on cliffs that stretch some 10 metres in total.

Experts believe that the carvings were created in the 9th century, based on their style.

