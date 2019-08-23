12,000 dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh: Health Report

international

A total of 972 patients who were suffering from dengue were admitted in hospitals across Bangladesh which was in comparison to 734 dengue patients in Dhaka.

According to reports by health officials, there are at least a total of 12,000 patients suffering from dengue who have been hospitalised in Bangladesh from the period of August 12 to August 18, 2019

In the past week, the number of patients that were admitted in hospitals located outside Dhaka was much more compared to the ones in the capital of Bangladesh, according to Daily Star newspaper.

Due to the rise in the number of patients, the hospitals which were located outside the capital of Bangladesh encountered major challenges and had to also cope with the pressure as there was inadequate health provisions, mainly in the rural and remote areas, stated news agency IANS.

"The 500-bed Faridpur Medical College Hospital is now handling 751 patients, 277 of them dengue patients," according to Kamoda Prosad Saha, superintendent of the hospital.

"The hospital has half the required manpower, and the current flow of dengue patients has increased their burden," he said.

The spell of dengue began in Dhaka and is rapidly spreading far and wife to outlying districts. The number of people who travelled from Dhaka to many other districts during Eid holidays was huge, according to health experts.

Besides dengue, other water-borne diseases such as malaria, zika virus and chikungunya are very harmful and often see many people fall, victim, to these diseases.

With inputs from IANS

