121 policemen awarded Home Minister's medal for excellence

The prestigious 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2020 has been awarded to 121 police personnel across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.



Those awarded include 15 officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, eight from Uttar Pradesh Police, seven each from Kerala and West Bengal Police, and the remaining from other states and Union Territories.



Of the 121 personnel, twenty-one is women. The recipients are from Constable to Deputy Commissioner of Police ranks. A total of 96 police personnel from across the country were awarded the medal last year.



The award of the medal was started in 2018 with an objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence.





