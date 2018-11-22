122 out of 146 complaints on cyber crime portal frivolous

national

Most complaints received online since August 2018 had to be discarded due to lack of information or irrelevance

The web portal launched under the Cybercrime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme by the state cyber cell can hardly be used to register an FIR owing to lack of information in the complaints registered, officers of the cyber cell have said. Most complaints received through this app are irrelevant, they said. State and Union cyber teams are now trying to redesign the portal to make it more effective.

Under the CCPWC scheme, a centralised online portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) was launched in August this year for complaints of child pornography, inappropriate videos being circulated, etc. The Nodal Cyber Cell, with a jurisdiction throughout the state, can transfer such complaints to the police stations concerned through this system.

However, officers working on the portal find it difficult to register cases because of irrelevant or no information. The portal has received 146 complaints in the last four months of which 122 had to be rejected. "People send complaints related to theft or share love stories. One woman asked for help to patch up with her boyfriend," an officer said.

"Some cases were genuine but did not have enough evidence. For instance, one complainant mentioned that a man sent lewd messages and pictures on her whatsapp messenger but she deleted them immediately. She was not ready to share his contact number or her own. How can we investigate the case then?" he added. Superintendent of Police, cyber, Balsingh Rajput said, "We will make the necessary changes soon."

How the portal works

It permits reporting of complaints related to child pornography/objectionable content

Citizens can report a case either:

1) Anonymously

2) By identifying self — after registering with a mobile number, complainant receives an OTP to authenticate and log in to the registration page. Complainant can access his/her case history and check for updates/action related to the complaint.

Complainant needs to add the URL/ID of the offender's account or the concerned mobile number

Complainant can share a link to objectionable content or upload images/videos/ screenshot/documents, etc

