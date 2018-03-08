12.9 per cent of total households in Maha headed by women: Survey

In Maharashtra, 12.9 per cent of the total households are headed by women, as per the Economic Survey tabled in the state legislature on Thursday





In Maharashtra, 12.9 per cent of the total households are headed by women, as per the Economic Survey tabled in the state legislature on Thursday. In terms of numbers, women are heading 244.22 lakh households in the country's most industrialised state. "The proportion of female-headed households in Maharashtra is 12.9 per cent which is 244.22 lakh households," stated the Survey which was presented in the legislature a day ahead of tabling of the Budget 2018-19.

The Survey was presented in the Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and in the Legislative Council by Deepak Kesarkar, Minister of State for Finance. Citing the 2011 Census, the Survey stated that 59 per cent of the total households in the state have the access to the drinking water facility in their premises, 27.6 per cent households near the premises and 13.1 per cent away from the premises.

As per the Survey, 34 per cent households lack toilet facilities in their homes while 12.9 per cent of the total households use public toilets. Out of the total number of households, 83 per cent of them have the electricity connection while 14.5 per cent use kerosene, it stated. "A total of 6.8 per cent households use the crop residue, cow dung cake, coal, and biogas for cooking," it stated. As per the Survey, 68.9 per cent of the total households avail banking services. While the sex ratio is 929 girls per 1000 boys, the gender gap in literacy is 16.3 per cent.

A total of 82.3 per cent of the total population is literate out of which 32.7 per cent are educated up to matriculation, it stated. The Survey puts Maharashtra's infant mortality rate at 19 per cent.

