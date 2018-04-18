12-year-old boy accidentally shoots self while playing with pistol in Delhi, dies

Police have lodged a case against the father of the victim's friend but are yet to arrest him

A 12-year-old boy died in southwest Delhi's Cantonment after he accidentally shot himself with a pistol of his friend's father while he was playing at the latter's home, police said on Wednesday. Police said that the incident was reported from the area on Friday night.

Police have lodged a case against the father of the victim's friend but are yet to arrest him. The family of Ekansh has not alleged any foul play in the incident. Ekansh's friend's parents were not at home while his sister was there, the police said.



The boy's friend was bringing water for his sister when they heard a gunshot from the room in which Ekansh was present. The children called their father and a neighbour following which Ekansh was rushed to a hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

