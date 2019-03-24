12-year-old girl hangs self in house in south Mumbai

national

Gulshan Mohammad Guddu Shah hanged herself with a dupatta in her first floor residence on Temkar Street on Friday night when nobody was at home

Representational picture

A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Nagpada in south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

Gulshan Mohammad Guddu Shah hanged herself with a dupatta in her first floor residence on Temkar Street on Friday night when nobody was at home, Senior Inspector Shirish Gaikwad of JJ Marg police station said.

"The incident came to light when her uncle came home but did not get any response when he knocked at the door. He then went to Gulshan's father's shop nearby and when he returned and opened the door, he found her hanging from a wall-mounted utensil rack," Gaikwad said.

"She was rushed to hospital where authorities declared her dead on arrival. She is a Class VI student and had returned home with her siblings at around 9 pm on Friday. The siblings went down to play after that," he said. A probe is on to find out the cause, he added.

