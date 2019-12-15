12-year-old girl kills school friend over pen-snatching argument

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jaipur: A 13-year-old girl died after a heated argument with her 12-year-old school friend over a pen in Jaipur. The victim’s body was found in an isolated area near a pond near Badali village on Thursday, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the police, the argument broke on Wednesday between the two when the accused allegedly snatched her pen during an exam and the victim scolded her. The additional commissioner of police said that the reason for the argument was that the accused did not return the pen to the victim. She then, however, calmed herself down and wrote her exam.

The victim was then missing from her home since 2.30 pm. The police said that they learned while conducting the investigation that the girls belonged to the same village and studied in the same school.

The accused has been detained with her mother, who helped her dispose off the body.

