13 coaches of Tapti-Ganga express derail in Chhapra; 4 injured

The Surat-Chhapra-bound Tapti-Ganga Express derailed near Gautam Asthan area of Chhapra district at around 9:45 in the morning. However, no loss of life following the derailment has been reported yet

Chhapra (Bihar): Thirteen coaches of a passenger train derailed in Chhapra on Sunday, injuring at least four passengers, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CRPO) North Eastern Railway.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Relief and rescue operations are underway. Last month, as many as nine coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express also derailed in Bihar's Sahadai Buzurg. The Railways informed media that six people died in the train accident.

