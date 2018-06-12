13 dead, 31 wounded in Kabul attack; IS claims responsibility

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the latest attack in the Afghan capital, a day before the government's separate ceasefire with the Taliban is due to start

The blast happened at the main gate of a govt building. Pic/AFP

A suicide attacker blew himself up yesterday as government workers queued for an early bus home during the holy month of Ramadan, killing at least 13 people and wounding 31, officials and hospital staff said.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the latest attack in the Afghan capital, a day before the government's separate ceasefire with the Taliban is due to start.

The blast happened at the main gate of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, police and health ministry spokesmen said. Employees were gathered at the entrance of the compound waiting for a bus to take them home when the bomber blew himself up in the crowd, said rural ministry spokesman Faridoon Azhand, who was inside the building at the time.

The attack, which IS claimed via their Amaq propaganda agency, killed 13 people and wounded 31, Azhand told said. A doctor at a hospital treating many of the victims confirmed the death toll. The attack was just one of several around Afghanistan Monday.

