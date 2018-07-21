13 dead after US tourist boat capsizes

A spokeswoman for the Cox Medical Center Branson said four adults and three children arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. Two adults were in critical condition and the others were treated for minor injuries

Authorities say the missing are presumed dead. Pic/AFP

At least 13 people, including children, died after a boat carrying tourists on a Missouri lake capsized and sank, the local sheriff said. Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said four people remain missing and 14 people survived after a Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Branson.

Boat with 160 migrants capsizes off Yemen

Yemeni security officials say a boat carrying more than 160 African migrants has capsized off Shabwa. It was not immediately clear if there have been any fatalities or if any migrants have been rescued.

