13 injured Haldia Petrochemicals cracker unit fire in West Bengal

Published: Sep 20, 2019, 15:06 IST | ANI

The fire took place around 11:45 am today and since then fire tenders have been attempting to douse the blaze

This picture has been used for representational purpose

West Bengal: Thirteen people have been injured, four of them seriously, in a fire that broke out at the Naptha Cracker unit of Haldia Petrochemicals on Friday, police said. "The fire took place around 11:45 am today and since then fire tenders have been attempting to douse the blaze. There have been 13 people out of which four are seriously injured," stated a member of Haldia Petrochemicals. The injured have been sent to Kolkata for treatment. More details are awaited.

