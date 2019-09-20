13 injured Haldia Petrochemicals cracker unit fire in West Bengal

West Bengal: Thirteen people have been injured, four of them seriously, in a fire that broke out at the Naptha Cracker unit of Haldia Petrochemicals on Friday, police said. "The fire took place around 11:45 am today and since then fire tenders have been attempting to douse the blaze. There have been 13 people out of which four are seriously injured," stated a member of Haldia Petrochemicals. The injured have been sent to Kolkata for treatment. More details are awaited.

