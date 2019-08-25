13 injured in clash between two groups in Muzaffarnagar
Injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, security was tightened and extra police force was deployed in the village, Kumar added
Muzaffarnagar: Thirteen people were reported injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a minor dispute in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police stated on Sunday. According to news agency, PTI, the clash broke out between two groups in Sakoti village over taking water from a public hand pump which comes under the jurisdiction of Jhinjana police station in Uttar Pradesh, informed Dinesh Kumar, in-charge of Chosana police outpost.
According to news agency, injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added. Meanwhile, security was tightened and extra police force was deployed in the village, Kumar added.
With inputs from PTI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Caught on Camera: Clash between two groups in a dhaba