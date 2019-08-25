13 injured in clash between two groups in Muzaffarnagar

national

Injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, security was tightened and extra police force was deployed in the village, Kumar added

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Muzaffarnagar: Thirteen people were reported injured after a clash broke out between two groups over a minor dispute in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police stated on Sunday. According to news agency, PTI, the clash broke out between two groups in Sakoti village over taking water from a public hand pump which comes under the jurisdiction of Jhinjana police station in Uttar Pradesh, informed Dinesh Kumar, in-charge of Chosana police outpost.

According to news agency, injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added. Meanwhile, security was tightened and extra police force was deployed in the village, Kumar added.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates