1.3 kg gold worth about Rs 41.19 lakh seized at Kochi airport

Total 1.3 kg gold worth about Rs 41.19 lakh was seized at the international airport in seven separate incidents, a Customs official said

A total of 1.3 kg gold worth about Rs 41.19 lakh was seized at the international airport in seven separate incidents, a Customs official said in Kochi on Thursday. The gold was seized during April 1-5. The metal was being smuggled in shoes and luggages, the Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said.

In one of the cases, 497 gm of gold worth Rs 15.34 lakh was found lying unclaimed on a bus carrying passengers from the aircraft to the terminal building, Kumar said.

