13 killed as thunderstorm, lightning strikes Uttar Pradesh

Thirteen persons have lost their lives in the thunderstorm and lightning that struck several parts of central Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night. Eight deaths were reported from Unnao and five from Kannauj districts. Large damage to property has also been reported from various districts. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the loss of life and has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased and proper treatment for the injured persons.

Unnao Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Rakesh Singh said, "As many as eight people died in rain and thunderstorm in the district. A 14-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man died when they were struck by lightning in Japsara village. A 70-year-old woman also sustained serious injuries due to lightning and was rushed to Sumerpur primary health centre, where doctors declared her dead."

The ADM said a 38-year-old resident of Harishchandrapur died after he was struck by lightning while a 26-year-old resident of Basti Kheda died when a tree fell on him. Two persons from Semrimau and Parshuram Purwa villages died when trees fell on them during the thunderstorm. In Kannauj, at least five people have died due to thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of the district.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Gajendra Kumar said a 45-year-old driver of a pick-up vehicle died when the roof of a gas service warehouse collapsed in Chhatarpur village. Dinesh Pal of Sursa village died in a wall collapse while an 80-year-old a resident of Bhiknipurwa died in a wall collapse in his house. The fourth death was reported from Tijlapur village, when a trolley fell on an eight-year-old boy owing to high-speed wind. The fifth death was reported from Ramaipur where a youth died when a tree fell on him.

Meanwhile, Lucknow recorded 57.4 mm rainfall on Saturday evening, breaking a 61-year-old single day record of rainfall in May. The state capital had last recorded 57 mm rainfall on May 28, 1959.

The meteorological department has warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and squall up to 50-60 kmph are very likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever