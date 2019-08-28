13 people injured in acid attack in Vaishali, 5 arrested

crime

Five people have been arrested following a fight between two families took a shocking turn after the one family threw acid on the members of the other family, injuring around 13 people in Daudnagar of Vaishali district in Bihar

Vaishali: In a shocking incident, five people have been arrested following a fight between two families on Wednesday which took a tragic turn after the one family threw acid on the members of the other family. In the incident, around 13 people were injured in Daudnagar of Vaishali district in Bihar. "Two families clashed in a minor dispute which started with a fight among the children. The dispute escalated to the extent that one family threw acid on other, injuring 13 people in which two women were also injured. The injured are being treated at a local hospital," stated Raghav Dayal, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

"Around five people including Balinder Sharma, Vinod Singh's son and Heera Saka thrashed my elder brother when he had gone to a tea stall in the area. When we heard the noise, we went there to rescue my brother but the people started beating us too. They used wooden sticks and other objects. When we started running away, they threw acid on us. We all got burnt including three women," stated a victim Manoj Bhagat. "They attacked us with around 5 to 6 bottles of acid," said another victim Arjun Kumar Bhagat. Further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a 41-year-old man died after an unidentified person threw acid in his face, while his woman friend is still undergoing treatment for burns at the hospital. The deceased, identified as Avinash Tiwari, used to work as a marine engineer for a Mumbai-based shipping company. According to the police, on the night of May 28, Tiwari with Vishwakarma had gone to Kinara Dhaba at Ghodbunder Road for dinner and left for home on their bike around 2.30 am. An officer said, "When they reached Varsave bridge and were about to take a 'U' turn, someone suddenly threw acid on them."

"The cause of death is shock and multiple burns," said a doctor. While speaking to mid-day, Tiwari's father, Virendrakumar, said, "I am shocked, and simply cannot understand who could be behind this." An officer said, "Tiwari had got married in 2006 but he and his wife separated in 2016." The police officer added, "Vishwakarma had been representing his divorce case in court. A day before the incident, they had gotten married in a temple and had gone to the dhaba the next day to celebrate." Vijay Chaugale, senior inspector, Valiv police station, said, "We have registered an offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating."

