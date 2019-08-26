13 Reasons Why Season 3 Web Series Review: Teen issues are no more menial

web-series

13 Reasons Why Season 3 goes a step ahead from suicidal and rape issues to teenage abortion and sexual assault.

A still from 13 Reasons Why Season 3

13 Reasons Why Season 3

Drama, Mystery

Developed by: Brian Yorkey

Cast: Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Grace Saif, Justin Prentice

Rating:

13 Reasons Why raised eyebrows with the release of its first season in 2017. Based on teenage issues, which are often ignored or left undiscussed, this web series left people talking about what a teen goes through during the crucial development stages of life. A lot of people say teen-days shape up your life; it not only makes you, who you are, but also helps you in taking important decisions in the future.

Like last season, 13 Reasons Why Season 3 too started with a disclaimer of how one can help another teenager to deal with the problems. How talking, discussing, asking 'how are you' and 'is everything alright?' are important to prevent making certain decisions in life which may not be good for you and people around you.

What happened in Season 2?

The teens encountered controversial polaroids and the trial of Hannah Baker's suicide. The teen who slits her wrists in season 1 because of loneliness and rape, raised a question in the town about the culprit Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) and his wrong-doings.

Here's how Season 3 starts

As a part of his probation, the third season starts with circumstantial changes in every sophomore's life. Bryce ditches Liberty High and changes his school to Hillcrest. This is where the nightmare of his deeds begin. From hurting every person he knew to make them feel miserable as a part of his "jokes", Bryce is now atoning for all he did to almost every teenager in Liberty.

Ani Achola (Grace Saif), the new teenager at the Liberty High, says how she sees Bryce unlike any other teen at the school. Well, the other side of Bryce is just for Ani's senses. As the episodes go back and forth, the changing period shows how tables turn. Bryce's behaviour, his loneliness is killing him hard from inside. Chloe's (Bryce's girlfriend whom he gets pregnant in season 2) departure leaves him heartbroken. As the episodes move further, one can't help but think why Ani is interested in the lives of the teens studying in Liberty High.

In Season 3, Chloe and Zach and moving on, and they don't wish to get dragged in Bryce Walker's controversial life. Monty is still bullying and fooling around with people, which makes him the new Bryce of Liberty. Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) & Co are busy saving and babysitting Tyler, who shows up with a gun on Spring Fling, where he wants to hurt people who assaulted him in season 2. Not only this, Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe), who gets elected as the president of Liberty High, tries hard understand and help the students out. She is now taking control of a lot of things.

Watch the trailer of 13 Reasons Why Season 3 here:

Now the group dynamics are changing, new season, new secrets, and of course, new issues have cropped up in their lives. Like the previous season, this one too has a great playlist. The quotes will strike the right chord with all the fans out there. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 has raised a lot of questions this time too. If the first two seasons focused on suicide, bullying, rape, teenage pregnancy, sex education, this one walks in like a breath of fresh air by showing a lot more about immigration, sexual assault, abortion, depression, and other issues.

P.S: This review is only till episode 4 of 13 Reasons Why Season 3

