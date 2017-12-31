13 TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Thirteen fishermen from this island were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu close to the island nation's coast

Thirteen fishermen from this island were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu close to the island nation's coast, Fisheries department officials in Rameswaram said. The fishermen have been taken to Kangesanthurai port along with their two boats, Assistant Director of Fisheries A Manikandan said.



Representational picture



Meanwhile, 69 Tamil Nadu fishermen who have been released by Sri Lankan courts would arrive here later today, Fisheries department officials said. Twenty-seven fishermen from the state were arrested by the Lankan Navy on December 12 for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu.

