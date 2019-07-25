13-year-old boy allegedly raped eight-year-old girl in Uttarkashi

crime

The family learnt about the incident when the girl recounted to her mother what she had gone through

Uttarkashi: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy at a village in Chinyalisaur block of the district, said police on Thursday.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when the girl recounted to her mother what she had gone through. Following which, a complaint was lodged by the victim's step mother at Dharasu police station. In the complaint, the mother alleged that the girl was raped by the boy on Wednesday evening. The boy lived in the same village, it added.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday and was sent to Bal Sampreshan Grih, Dunda.

With inputs from PTI

