13-year-old boy hangs self, was depressed after losing in PUBG

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after losing in a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) game. The incident was reported from Nagpur city’s Narmada colony.

According to police, the deceased, a class 7 student, was found hanging from the window with a dupatta in his house on Monday, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Police said that the boy, son of a police constable, used to play games on the mobile phone most of the time and was allegedly depressed after losing the multi-player survival combat game. A case of accidental death has been registered.

In June, a 22-year-old man, who was addicted to PUBG, had allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. His family had said that he ended his life due to PUBG addiction.

PUBG has remained a popular game during the coronavirus pandemic and has seen major revenue growth during the lockdown. A 17-year-old teen from Punjab spent a whopping Rs 16 lakh from his parents’ bank accounts for making app-in purchases and upgradation on this highly addictive game.

In December last year, a 20-year-old youth who was engrossed in playing PUBG died after he consumed chemical instead of water while travelling on a train. The deceased was travelling with his friend, who dealt in ornaments and had a chemical in his bag which is used to polish jewellery.

