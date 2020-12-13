13-year-old boy rapes 9-year-old girl on pretext of playing with her

A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Sunday.

The girl was playing outside her home on Friday evening when the boy, who lives in the neighbourhood, took her to a nearby place on the pretext of playing with her. He allegedly raped her and fled from the spot, according to an officer.

The boy was apprehended on Saturday and produced before a juvenile court on Saturday, following which he was sent to a juvenile home in Chitrakoot district, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is improving, the officer said.

