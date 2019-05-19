13-year-old crushed by dumper, father critical

national

13-year-old boy succumbed to injuries while his father was seriously injured as a dumper crushed both under its rear tyre on Saturday morning. They have been identified as Manish Kanojiya (39) and Ranjit. They had gone to GTB Nagar to collect rent from a tenant. En route to their home, a dumper cut the lane and crushed both. Antop Hill cops have arrested the driver.

On Saturday afternoon around 1 pm, when Kanojiya reached Makkawadi, Sion Koliwada, on his scooter, a dumper took a sudden left turn and dashed into the two-wheeler. Kanojiya couldn't control the bike and skidded.

Pedestrians immediately took the injured father-son duo to Sion Hospital, where Ranjit was declared dead on arrival. "Ranjit died due to injuries, whereas Manish is still battling for his life," an officer from Antop Hill police station said.

