13-year-old raped and killed in UP district

In another case of brutality, a 13-year-old Dalit girl was raped and killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, said police. Her body was found in a sugarcane field on Saturday. Two men from her village have been arrested.



The girl had been strangled, her eyes gouged out and her tongue cut.



The incident reportedly took place on Friday in a village close to the Nepal border. Her body was found in the fields of one of the accused.

The district police chief Satyendra Kumar said, "The girl's post mortem has confirmed rape. The two accused had been arrested already. We will file charges for rape, murder and also book them under the National Security Act."

