132-pound ovarian tumour removed from 38-year-old woman

A 132-pound ovarian tumour, measuring around three feet, was removed from a 38-year-old woman at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut, the US this year, doctors involved in the case reported. A medical team, including 12 surgeons removed the tumour in a 5-hour operation on February 14 this year, said Vaagn Andikyan, a gynaecologic oncologist for Western Connecticut Health Network and a lead surgeon on the case.

The tumour originated in the woman's left ovary and affected the peritoneal tissue adhering to the ovary, CNN reported. Doctors, therefore, removed her left ovary and her left fallopian tube, CNN added. Though the tumour was benign, it was compressing nearby blood vessels and was, therefore, a threat to the patient's life, CNN quoted the doctor as saying. The patient is now recovering well and has also returned to work as a teacher.

Though the tumour was benign, it was compressing nearby blood vessels and was, therefore, a threat to the patient's life, CNN quoted the doctor as saying. She was also at a very high risk of developing blood clots.

"The good part about this story is, we were able to save her reproductive organs," the doctor told CNN.

The patient reported that the tumour began growing at a rate of about 10 pounds per week in November 2017. She wishes to remain anonymous.

