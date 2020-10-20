139 Indians stranded in Pakistan return via Attari-Wagah border

Indian nationals comes back from Pakistan after being stranded amid concerns over the Covid-19, at Wagah Border Post. Pic/AFP

A total of 139 Indian nationals returned from Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday as travel restrictions were imposed earlier due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

"It is because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown that we were not able to come back to our country. You know how it feels to come back home after so long. We are happy to come back to our motherland," said Qamruz Zamane while speaking to ANI.

Gunshafa, a Delhi-based resident who had gone to Pakistan to be with her daughter also echoed a similar sentiment and said that she is grateful that she has returned home after so long.

"I am grateful to God that I have finally come back home, to my country," she said. Arun Pal, ASI protocol officer, said that many people who are returning to India had gone to Pakistan to meet their relatives but were stranded there. "Those people returning from Pakistan, who have their own vehicle can travel back on their own," he added.

The Indian High Commission on Thursday announced that a total of 133 Indian nationals are set to return from Pakistan on October 19. The high commission has requested the people to make necessary arrangements to reach Wagah/Attari border at the scheduled date for their return.

In September, the Indian High Commission had said it is facilitating the return of 363 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan.

"The High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 363 NORI visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan to India on September 15, 2020. The repatriation will be carried out as per the attached list," Indian high commission in Pakistan had tweeted.

