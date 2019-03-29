13-year-old gangraped in Malad, cops suspect four of the six accused are minors

crime

The incident was reported to the Samtanagar police in Malad by the survivor's parents on Wednesday night

A 13-year-old girl was gangraped in Malad on Tuesday. Six people were booked in the case, but police suspect four of them are minors. Two of them, including a minor, were caught by the police.

The incident was reported to the Samtanagar police by the survivor's parents on Wednesday night, after which the police immediately registered the FIR and caught the two accused, including the minor, who is around 15-years-old. They transferred the case and handed the accused to the Kurar police.

Asked to join party

During the inquiry it was revealed that some of the girl's friends (including 2 boys and a girl) had gone to Lahugarh Damnagar, near the National Park, to party. Police said they called her to join the party. She went there around 8 pm and saw there were other people with her friends (in all five persons). They allegedly gave her a drink which was spiked and then raped her in turns.

When she did not return home, the girl's mother began searching for her. Around 11:20 pm when she arrived home, her mother beat her and asked where she had been, but the girl refused to speak, said a source.

In the morning, as she was bleeding from her private parts, her mother took her to a doctor. When the doctor insisted on knowing what had happened and even threatened to take her to the police, the girl revealed the truth. The police then caught two accused including a minor. "The other accused are absconding, the survivor does not know them, as they might be her friends' friends," a police officer said.

One arrested, one detained

"On the complaint of the victim's parents we have registered the case under Section 376 (D) (raped by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention) and various Sections of POCSO Act. We have caught two accused, including a minor. The major accused was arrested while the minor accused was sent to a correction home. We are also interrogating three other accused," said an officer from Kurar police station.

