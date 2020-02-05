13-year-old girl jumps off school building after teacher scolds her class for not focusing on studies

Chennai: A 13-year-old girl in Chennai jumped from the first floor of her school building after her class teacher scolded her class for not focusing on their studies. She sustained a fracture from the fall and was rushed to a private hospital where she is recovering, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened on Monday at a Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls’ School in Virugambakkam where, according to the police, the teacher scolded the class in common but the girl felt dejected and took the step that was witnessed by other students.

The police said the girl jumped off the school building after school hours. They also said that they visited the school after an eyewitness informed them. No case was registered as the girl’s parents refused to file a complaint against the school.

