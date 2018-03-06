14 Maoists arrested in Jharkhand

Four of the Maoists including a wanted woman were arrested on Tuesday while 10 were arrested on Monday

Ranchi: A total of 14 Maoists have been arrested in the last two days in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said.

Four of the Maoists including a wanted woman were arrested on Tuesday while 10 were arrested on Monday.

The police and paramilitary forces made the arrests from Akbaritand area, about 180 km from Ranchi.

On Monday, police arrested Sunil Manjhi, who carried a Rs 25 lakh reward for his capture. The police seized four SLRs, an Insas rifle, two walkie talkie and other things from arrested Maoist Guerrillas.

