14 naxals killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

The gunbattle took place this morning in a forest area in south Sukma, around 500 km from Raipur, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI

Representational Pic

At least 14 naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, police said.

The gunbattle took place this morning in a forest area in south Sukma, around 500 km from Raipur, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

So far, bodies of 14 naxals have been recovered from the encounter site, he said. Several firearms were also seized from the spot, he added.

Further details were awaited as the search operation was still underway.

