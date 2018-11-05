14-year-old boy tells high court he misses mom but wants to stay with dad

national

The Sessions Court had earlier given custody to the father, but the mother moved the High Court for it

Representational Image

The Bombay High Court recently gave custody of the 14-year-old son of a couple, who have been fighting for a divorce, to his father. The Sessions Court had earlier given custody to the father, but the mother moved the High Court for it.

A senior civil lawyer had married a school teacher 21 years ago. They have two sons, one is an engineer, 20, while the other studies in Std IX. The mother had moved the High Court saying the father was a lawyer, and after school, he would take their son to his office. This, she claimed, was hampering his academics.

Speaking to mid-day, the 14-year-old said, "I miss my mother and elder brother but there should be someone with my father. On this festive occasion I will get to spend time with my grandparents and father. I will also pray that my parents, especially my mother, end their differences, and we all stay together once again."

Justice R G Ketkar observed, "The boy has expressed his wish to stay with his father and has in clear terms said that he takes more care of him than his mother. I found him to be mature enough to take an independent decision."

