14-year-old domestic help allegedly raped by Delhi Police constable

crime

The incident took place on Tuesday early morning when the accused and the minor girl were the only ones in the house

Representational Image

New Delhi: A 14-year-old domestic help was allegedly raped by Delhi Police head constable in outer Delhi's Mundka area, officials said on Thursday. After committing the crime, the accused is at large.

The incident occurred on Tuesday early morning said the police. During that time the accused and the minor girl were the only ones in the house, as the accused's family was away, they said.

A senior police officer said that the accused in his late 40s and is at large and police have formed teams to nab him. A case has also been registered against under the POCSO Act and IPC sections.

He was posted in the Tis Hazari court complex, police said. Police are trying to ascertain if the accused had assaulted the minor on previous occasions as well, they said.

In September last year, an assistant commissioner of police was booked for allegedly raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

With inputs from PTI

