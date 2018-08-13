Search

14-year-old girl, abducted, raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh

Aug 13, 2018, 17:27 IST | PTI

She had gone out to buy some things when she was abducted by the two accused

Representational Image

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two men in Sambhalhera village of the district, police said on Monday. SHO Manoj Kumar Choudhary said the incident occurred yesterday under Miranpur Police Station area.

She had gone out to buy some things when she was abducted by the two accused. They took her to a nearby area on a motorcycle and raped her, the SHO said. The girl reached home in the evening and narrated her ordeal to her family, he said.

The police registered a case against Tazim and Firoz and a hunt is underway to nab them, the police official said.

