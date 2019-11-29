14-year-old girl dies after swing's rope gets entangled at neck

Chennai: In what seems like a freak accident, a 14-year-old girl died after the rope of the swing got entangled in her neck while playing near her house in Chennai’s Ambattur town on Tuesday.

A report in The Times of India identified the teenager as Ashwini, who was studying in Class 10 in a nearby school. She was found lying dead by her mother Latha who had gone to a temple in the nearby town at the time of the incident and returned in the evening. The girl’s father Baskar was at work.

Latha then alerted the neighbours and they immediately took Ashwini to the hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. The hospital authorities informed the police who enquired there and visited the spot for investigation, but they were unable to rule out if the girl committed suicide.

The police have registered a case in which they suspect that the girl’s neck got entangled in the rope while playing on the swing.

