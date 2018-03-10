14-year-old girl hangs herself allegedly after parents scold her for social media use

Ritwika Bera, who was to appear in this year's Madhyamik examination, was believed to have hanged at night



Representational Image

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at Govindapur in Howrah district, the police said today. Ritwika Bera, who was to appear in this year's Madhyamik examination, was believed to have hanged herself last night.

Her parents, who broke open the door and found her dead, had reportedly rebuked her for her long engagements with the social media, they said. The police reached the spot this morning and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

