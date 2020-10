14-year-old girl killed in UP, head smashed with bricks; 3 held

Three persons have been arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old Dalit girl who was found dead in a field with her head smashed. The three were arrested on Thursday and have been identified as Kundan, Collector and Prince, all residents of Gopiganj in Bhadohi. They have confessed to their crime, as per the police. The Bhadohi police spokesperson said that there was enmity between the girl's family and the accused, and the latter had threatened the victim's family with dire consequences on Monday.

The accused found the girl alone in the field on Thursday and killed her. Her brother, who went out to look for her, found the body in the field. The police said her head was smashed with bricks. Ram Badan Singh, superintendent of police, said: "The head of the girl was smashed with stones. Post-mortem report is awaited."

The girl was a resident of Chakrajaram Tiwaripur village of Gopiganj police station area. The family has expressed suspicion that she was killed after sexual assault. However, rape can only be confirmed after the post-mortem report. A team of forensic experts and crime branch officials has also reached the village to collect evidence and probe the matter. The murder of the 14-year-old comes after the Hathras incident where the 19-year-old was allegedly raped and strangulated. The police have now denied that she was raped even though the victim said in a video message that she was sexually assaulted.

On Tuesday, hours after the Hathras victim died, a 22-year-old Dalit student was also raped and brutalized in Balrampur district. She died on the way to the hospital. On Thursday, two minor girls were raped in Bulandshahr and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, in Azamgarh, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in Jiyanpur area.

"We received a complaint of rape with a minor girl on Wednesday. A case was immediately registered. The accused, Danish, has been arrested. He lives in front of the girl's residence and used to visit her house regularly," said Sudhir Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police.

In Bulandshahr, a teenage girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village in Kakore area on Wednesday night. Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said: "Based on her father's complaint, a case has been registered. The accused Rizwan has been arrested."

