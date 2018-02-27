14-year-old girl set ablaze by 23-year-old man succumbs to burns in Madurai

A teenage girl, who suffered 70 per cent burns after she was set ablaze by a 23-year-old man for rejecting his marriage proposal, died here today after battling for life for over a week

A teenage girl, who suffered 70 per cent burns after she was set ablaze by a 23-year-old man for rejecting his marriage proposal, died in Madurai on Tuesday after battling for life for over a week, police said. The 14-year-old was undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital. The girl, studying in the ninth standard, was set ablaze when she was returning home on February 16.

Police arrested Balamurugan who had been reportedly pestering her to marry him. The girl's parents had lodged a complaint against him with police. Angry over this, Balamurugan waylaid the girl, doused her with petrol and set her ablaze, police said.

