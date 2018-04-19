14-year-old molested by tenant in southeast Delhi

The girl told police that when her mother had gone to see a doctor along with their tenant's wife, the tenant came to her house and asked for a glass of water





A 14-year old girl was allegedly molested by her tenant who entered her house on the pretext of asking for water in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said on Thursday. The incident happened yesterday.



The girl told police that when her mother had gone to see a doctor along with their tenant's wife, the tenant came to her house and asked for a glass of water. The girl said that when she went to the kitchen to get water, the accused came inside and started touching her inappropriately, the police said. The girl raised an alarm and managed to free herself from the accused. However, he tried to hug her, they said.



The girl then ran out of her house and went to her friend's place in the neighbourhood. In the meantime, her mother and father returned home. She narrated her ordeal to them. Police said the girl's mother also thrashed the accused with a stick before handing him over to police. The accused was arrested.

