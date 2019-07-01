14-yr-old boy held for theft tortured in UP police custody

crime

14 year old boy who was held for theft gets tortured at police station in UP

Representational picture

Lucknow: A fourteen-year-old boy apprehended on suspicion of theft was allegedly tortured in police custody, said cops on Saturday. Based on the boy's medical reports, Senior SP Kalanidhi Naithani suspended Telibagh police station in-charge Rajneesh Verma, Head Constables Dinesh Tripathi and Sandeep Singh with immediate effect. A notice of departmental action has been served to Commanding Officer Cant Munshi Rajendra Patel.

Victim Manish Gautam said, "I was beaten by a constable inside Telibagh police station. I do not know the constable's name who had beaten me."

"An e-rickshaw was stolen after which the owner was torturing me saying I should accept that I have stolen it. The police officials were also asking me to accept that I was behind the theft," he said.

"When I refused, I was beaten by a stick on my legs and then the constable stood on my fingers," he said. "They were taking me to some other place then my mother came, so they left me," he added.

