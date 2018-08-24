14-year-old girl raped, murdered when she was alone at home

crime

The girl was alone at home when an unidentified man entered the house, raped her and strangled her, an official from Narpoli police station said.

Representational picture

A 14-year-old girl was raped and killed by an unidentified person in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district this evening, police said. The incident took place around 5.40 PM at Mankoli village near Bhiwandi.

The girl was alone at home when an unidentified man entered the house, raped her and strangled her, an official from Narpoli police station said. The assailant also forced her head into a tub of water which probably caused the death, he said. A case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) has been registered. Further probe was on.

In a similar incident, a Bhiwandi resident decided to end her relationship with her fiance on a sinisterly sweet note: by putting rat poison in his chocolates. Samrin Ansari, 20, was arrested on Monday by the Bhiwandi-Bhoiwada police after she confessed to murdering her fiance Akram Ansari, 25, because she didn't want to get married to him. Probe reveals that the accused had even urged him to commit suicide before the wedding as she did not like him. Read more

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever