15-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Tamil Nadu, Twitterati amazed

The 15-feet-long King Cobra was later released into the Siruvani forest area. Pic/Twitter ANI

A shocking picture of king cobra being rescued in Tamil Nadu has taken netizens by storm. In a bizarre incident, the forest department officials in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore rescued a 15-feet-long King Cobra from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur.

Tamil Nadu: A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore by Forest Department today. It was later released into Siruvani forest area. pic.twitter.com/dmyT2lUIRq — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

In the photos being shared online, a snake rescuer can be seen handling the 15-feet giant King Cobra as villagers watch. The snake rescuer then released the snake into the Siruvani forest area. Hundreds of netizens commented on the photos. One user said, "Too close even for comfort", while another commented, "What a majestic creature!!" One comment read, "Salute to the unknown snake wrangler".

Here's how netizens reacted:

Too close even for comfort. pic.twitter.com/BTx1xcdQCP — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) July 11, 2020

What a majestic creature!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Santosh (@believinurslf) July 12, 2020

Salute to the unknown snake wrangler. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sarbajit (@sarb70) July 12, 2020

This snake catcher is even more cooler than Dhoni. He must be having a chat with his friend or listing to "Aalai pongera"

Kudos! A snake is saved♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ — Tarachand Barai (@Tanuj04886443) July 11, 2020

Good job by the forest department. — SUKANTA PANI (@pani_sukanta) July 12, 2020

In a similar incident, forest officials in Odisha along with People for Animals (PFA) members rescued a 10-feet long King Cobra from the premises of Jarada Jagannath Temple in Ganjam district. The snake was later released into the wild.

Last week, a man who was driving along a highway in Australia was attacked by one of the world's deadliest snakes - an eastern brown snake. In the 1-minute 44 seconds video, the man can be seen terrified after he has a shocking encounter with the eastern brown snake.

According to the video, the eastern brown snake is a highly venomous reptile that is responsible for the majority of snakebite deaths in Australia. While sharing the video, the Queensland Police wrote, "This slimy passenger would be sure to make any driver hysssssterical!"

With inputs from ANI

