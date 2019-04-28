15 killed after gun battle in Sri Lanka

international

Terrorists opened fire when Sri Lankan troops attempted to raid a safe house used by an armed terror group

Pic/AFP

A total of 15 people were killed following a fierce gun battle between Sri Lankan forces and an armed group in Kalmunai city, the military said on Saturday. A military official said that the terrorists opened fire when the Sri Lankan troops were attempting to raid a safe house used by the armed group affiliated to an Islamic terrorist organisation.

Some suicide bombers later blew themselves up inside the safe house. Among the bodies recovered inside the house, were three men, three women and six children. Three more bodies of men suspected to be suicide bombers were found outside the house.

Search operations are on to see if more suspected terrorists are hiding in the surrounding areas and the entire area remains cordoned off. A curfew is still in place in Kalmunai and its surrounding areas after it was imposed on Friday night.

Earlier on Friday evening, the military said security forces also had recovered flags belonging to the Islamic State, literature and some other objects from a house in the Ampara district also in the east, which is said to be the terrorist organisation's place for oath-taking.

On Friday, 10 people were arrested from across the country bringing the number detained to 80. Sunday's explosions killed 253 people and injured over 500 in one of the bloodiest days in Sri Lanka since the civil war ended a decade ago.

More attacks likely in Sri Lanka, warns Aus

Sydney: Australia on Friday warned more terror attacks were "likely" in Sri Lanka, cautioning citizens against visiting the island nation following the Easter Sunday bombing that claimed 253 lives. "Terrorists are likely to carry out further attacks in Sri Lanka," the foreign ministry warned.

"Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners," it said. Canberra advised Australians to "reconsider your need to travel to Sri Lanka", following similar warnings from Britain. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that intelligence indicated the attack was carried out by a local group, with support from the Islamic State group.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates