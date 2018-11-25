15 killed as bus plunges into canal in Karnataka

national

District officials along with locals were still recovering bodies from the canal. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy directed the district officials and in-charge minister CS Puttaraju to monitor the rescue operations

Over 30 people were travelling in the bus

At least 15 people drowned on Saturday when a private bus they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Karnataka's Mandya district, the police said.

"At least 15 people have drowned as private bus fell into a canal at 11.30 am at Pandavapura. Prima facie, the accident seems to have occurred due to the driver's negligence," a police officer from the office of Mandya superintendent of police (SP) said.

"Over 30 people were travelling in the bus, which also had several school children," the official added. Most of those killed were children, police sources said, adding they were returning home.

District officials along with locals were still recovering bodies from the canal. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy directed the district officials and in-charge minister CS Puttaraju to monitor the rescue operations.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever