15 militants killed in multiple operations in Afghanistan
"In an Afghan special forces operation to disrupt Taliban IED facilitation and illegal narcotic financing in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand, four Taliban fighters were detained and one tunnel was destroyed," said a military source
Afghanistan: At least 15 Taliban militants were killed on Monday in a series of operations conducted by Afghan forces in Southern Helmand province. According to the Khamma Press, the planned raids were conducted in various districts of the province and the forces have also detained four militants, and a tunnel used by the Taliban has also been destroyed.
15 Taliban militants killed in Special Forces raid, airstrikes in Helmand pic.twitter.com/GXoVvFJVJj— Afghan Visa (@afghanvisa) May 27, 2019
"In an Afghan special forces operation to disrupt Taliban IED facilitation and illegal narcotic financing in Nahr-e-Saraj district of Helmand, four Taliban fighters were detained and one tunnel was destroyed," said a military source. Moreover, five militants were killed in an airstrike in Musa Qalah district.
"In Kajaki district, a strike killed two Taliban fighters," said the source. In another strike in Nahr-e-Saraj district, four more Taliban fighters were killed. However, the militant group has not commented on the operations yet. This comes weeks after sixth rounds of talks between the US and the Taliban ended in Doha.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
India's first four-wheeler auto rickshaw comes to Mumbai