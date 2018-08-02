15 people arrested for violence during Maratha quota stir at Chakan near Pune

national

Police had claimed that the agitation was initially peaceful, but later some "anti-social elements" from outside took advantage of the situation and started pelting stones

Maratha Kranti Morcha during the maratha agitation in Mumbai.Pic/Midday

Fifteen persons were today arrested in connection with the violence that erupted at Chakan near Pune during the Maratha quota agitation earlier this week. Four policemen had been injured in stone-pelting during the protest at Chakan, 40 km from here, on July 30. The mob also damaged nearly sixty vehicles, including state- and civic-run buses and police jeeps. Some of the vehicles were torched.

"We have held 18 persons including three minors for arson and damage to public property including public and private buses," said a senior police officer attached to Chakan police station. Most of the accused are from surrounding areas and were identified from CCTV and other video footage, he said.

They would be produced before a court in Pune today. Property worth Rs 10 crore was damaged in the protest, police had said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganpat Madgulkar and inspector Dhanyakumar Godse were among those who sustained minor injuries during the incident. Police had claimed that the agitation was initially peaceful, but later some "anti-social elements" from outside took advantage of the situation and started pelting stones.

Maratha organisations have revived their agitation for reservation in jobs and education for the community over the past two weeks.

