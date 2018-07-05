15 people, including 5 foreigners, arrested from spa centre in Gurgaon

Apart from five women from Thailand, those arrested included five women from Manipur, one from Uttar Pradesh and four males, including two customers, a police official said

The city police arrested 15 people, including five foreigners, from a spa centre at sector 29 market in Gurgaon for their alleged involvement in the sex trade. Apart from five women from Thailand, those arrested included five women from Manipur, one from Uttar Pradesh and four males, including two customers, a police official said.

According to Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan, the arrests were made following a raid on the direction of newly appointed Police Commissioner K K Rao. "We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and the Foreigners Act pertaining to prostitution against the spa owner, Yudhvir Singh who is absconding.

We have arrested the spa manager and his helper during the raid," Bokan said. He said the police are verifying the visas of the foreigners to ascertain if any of them were staying here apart from working visa. The police team also raided two night-clubs named and arrested seven people, including two women, for their alleged involvement in immoral activities, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever