15 per cent water cut across Mumbai on Tuesday, Wednesday

The city will face a 15 per cent water cut due to repair of the Chlorine Injection Point at Yevai and replacement of valves on the main water pipeline at Ghatkopar High Reservoir. The work will be carried out between 10 am on December 22 to 10 am to December 23. Water supply will be completely cut off in Ghatkopar and Kurla during these 24 hours.

The BMC has undertaken repair work of Chlorine Injection Point at Yevai between Agra Road Valve Complex (ARVC) and Pogava on 2,750 mm diametre pipeline on December 22. The BMC also plans to replace the 1,400 mm diameter valve of the main pipeline at Ghatkopar High Reservoir. As a result, the water supply will be reduced by 15 per cent in the city.

As per information given by the BMC, all the areas except F North (Wadala), F South (Parel) and T (Mulund) will get 15 per cent less water on Tuesday and Wednesday. The BMC has appealed to the citizens of Mumbai to store water properly and use it sparingly during this period.

