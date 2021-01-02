Search

15 per cent water cut in Mumbai next week

Updated: 02 January, 2021 07:20 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The city will face another water cut next Tuesday and Wednesday because of repairs to the Chlorine Injection Point at Yevai

This picture has been used for representational purpose
This picture has been used for representational purpose

The city will face another water cut next Tuesday and Wednesday because of repairs to the Chlorine Injection Point at Yevai.

There will be a 15 per cent water cut across the city except for Wadala, Sion, Parel and Mulund. The work will be carried out between 10 am on January 5 to 10 am on January 6, 2021.

The BMC had carried out repairs to another Chlorine Injection Point and replaced a valve on December 22 owing to which there was a water cut at the time.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 02 January, 2021 07:04 IST

Tags

mumbai water levelsmumbaimumbai news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK