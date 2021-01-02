15 per cent water cut in Mumbai next week

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The city will face another water cut next Tuesday and Wednesday because of repairs to the Chlorine Injection Point at Yevai.

There will be a 15 per cent water cut across the city except for Wadala, Sion, Parel and Mulund. The work will be carried out between 10 am on January 5 to 10 am on January 6, 2021.

The BMC had carried out repairs to another Chlorine Injection Point and replaced a valve on December 22 owing to which there was a water cut at the time.

