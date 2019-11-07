15-year-old blind girl alleges rape by two school teachers

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Two blind teachers have been accused of allegedly raping a 15-year-old blind girl several times for nearly four months. The incident took place in a school run by a private trust in the temple town of Ambaji.

According to a report in The Times of India, the incident came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to an aunt when she had gone to her native Premnagar village of Patan district's Radhanpur Taluka for Diwali vacation last month. She refused to go back to school after the vacations and that made the family curious. She narrated how she was sexually assaulted by a 62-year-old and a 30-year-old man.

The girl had taken admission in the school to learn music after completing Class 8 in her native village. The school also imparted rehabilitation and vocational training to differently-abled students.

The girl's aunt filed a complaint on November 4. According to the complaint, the minor was allegedly raped in the music room by the 62-year-old two months ago. Three days after, the 30-year-old allegedly raped her in the same room. Allegedly, she was raped again before Navratri.

According to the complaint, the sexual assaults stopped only after she revealed her trauma to three other teachers of the school.

A police inspector, JB Agrawat said, "We are investigating the case in detail and a manhunt has been launched to trace the two accused teachers who have fled."

The two accused have been dismissed by the school management after the complaint was lodged.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates