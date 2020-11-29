15-year-old boy detained for issuing death threat to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Nearly a week after the Uttar Pradesh police detained a boy for issuing a death threat, the family of the Agra boy is awaiting his return. Last week, a 15-year-old boy allegedly threatened to 'blow' up state chief minister Yogi Adityanath. However, the family has termed the boy's action as "childish".

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 70-year-old grandmother of the juvenile said that she was not at home when her grandson was taken away. "We are making efforts and the father of the boy has gone to Lucknow to ensure his release," she said.

"My grandson is a simple boy and should not be treated as a criminal for his childish act," she added. According to Lucknow's Sushant Golf City police station, the teenager had sent the threat by WhatsApp on the state's Dial 112 helpline number.

With the help of cyber cell, the police managed to trace the mobile and learned that it was found of a boy residing in a village of Agra district. Two policemen landed at the boy's residence in Agra last Sunday and took him to Lucknow where the teenager was presented before a Juvenile Board.

He was subsequently sent to a juvenile home in the city. The boy is the son of a school teacher.

