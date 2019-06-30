15-year-old boy stabs his brother for not letting him play PUBG in Thane

crime

The accused allegedly banged the head of the victim against the wall and stabbed him repeatedly with scissors

A 15-year-old boy from Bhiwandi in Thane district allegedly stabbed his elder brother to death for scolding him over playing PUBG, an online game on his mobile phone. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multi-player battle royale game. The boy flew into rage when his elder brother, Mohammad Shaikh (19), asked him to stop playing the game on his mobile phone, said senior police inspector Mamata D'Souza.

The accused allegedly banged the head of the victim against the wall and stabbed him repeatedly with scissors, the officer said. The victim was then rushed to a government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), stated D'Souza. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an online multi-player battle royale game.

In another incident, a 10th standard student in Telangana allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence after his parents scolded him for playing online game 'PUBG', said police. The deceased identified as Kallakuri Sambashiva lived in Vishnupuri Extension in Malkajgiri area. His body has been sent to Gandhi General Hospital for post mortem. The matter came to light after the Malkajgiri police received information in wee hours of Tuesday that a boy in the vicinity had committed suicide. The police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC.

With input from PTI

